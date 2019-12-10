Iota price analysis: Market volatility shrinks down as bears take full control

IOT/USD is on the verge of charting two bearish days in a row. This Monday, the price dropped from $0.2074 to $0.2036. IOT/USD has fallen further to $0.2028 this Tuesday. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves are floating above the market, with SMA 20 acting as immediate market resistance . The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed, hinting at decreasing price volatility . The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bullish momentum while the Elliot Oscillator has had six straight green sessions. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 34.55.

