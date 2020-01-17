IOTA Market Overview: IOT/USD recovery at risk as rising wedge pattern is spotted

- IOTA leads recovery with gains targeting the resistance zone at $0.2400.
- A leading German software firm plans to integrate IOTA’s solutions into its operations in 2020.
IOTA is among the biggest single-digit gainers on the cryptocurrency market on Friday. The digital asset is dancing 4% higher above the opening value at $0.2278. The recovery is in line with the generally bullish wave across the crypto landscape. For instance, Bitcoin is up a subtle 0.46%, Ethereum is exchanging hands 1.41% higher and Ripple is valued 1% higher.
The IOTA community recently celebrated the signing of a significant and strategic partner. Software AG, a Germany-based multinational that provides enterprise-grade software announced intentions to integrate IOTA’s distributed technology (DLT), the crypto (IOT), Tangle, Qubic alongside other solutions in the course of 2020. The Vice President of Software AG, Christoph F. Strnadl said regarding the announcement:
Strategically we are looking to integrate all IOTA technology into our portfolio. “Total” here means deliberately including miota token, Qubic, MAM and other (future) layer 2 protocols powered by Tangle. Details to be released in the first IOTA Meetup in Vienna on 12.03.20, by 5:30 PM.
IOTA technical picture
IOTA is trading at $0.2362 and battling the upper trendline resistance that forms part of the rising wedge pattern. More resistance is expected at $0.24, however, the bulls seem to be prepared and could eventually bring down the seller congestion at the $0.24 resistance zone. The MACD and the RSI are in support of the ongoing recovery.
On the downside, the key support at $0.22 is expected to hold if a reversal occurs. Although, if it caves in, IOTA could fall to $0.20. The 50 SMA currently at $0.1965 and the 100 SMA at $0.1841 on the 4-hour chart will function as formidable support areas.
IOT/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
