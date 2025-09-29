Hyperliquid's uptrend stalls under the 50-day EMA, but the outlook remains bullish in the short term.

The hyperliquid staking balance has returned above the $2.2 billion mark, as confidence in the token continues to improve.

Steady HYPE futures Open Interest underpins growing retail demand ahead of potential breakout.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is navigating a highly volatile cryptocurrency market, trading above $46 at the time of writing on Monday. The native Decentralized Exchange (DEX) token tested support at $39.78 last Thursday, marking a 33% correction from its record high of $59.43, reached on September 18.

Hyperliquid staking, open interest reflects resilience

Hyperliquid's Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Total Value Locked (TVL) stands at $2.21 billion, up 1.85% over the past 24 hours. After peaking at $2.78 billion on September 19, the highest TVL level on record, uncertainty in the broader cryptocurrency market last week led to a decline to $2.01 billion.

If demand for Hyperliquid increases, it would support price recovery as selling pressure in the open market wanes.

The DefiLlama platform's 24-hour fees average $3.94 million, and protocol revenue stands at $3.18 million, demonstrating dominance in the DeFi sector. Meanwhile, the DEX's $84 billion cumulative trading volume underscores its dominance in on-chain perpetuals, bolstered by the recently launched USDH stablecoin.

DeFi TVL stats | Source: DefiLlama

On the other hand, traders are cautiously optimistic, with Hyperliquid futures' Open Interest (OI) stabilizing at $2.3 billion as of the time of writing on Monday.

OI refers to the notional value of all futures contracts; hence, stability implies a general tilt toward stability and a gradual price increase. This also means that engagement and speculation at the current levels support stability, creating a suitable environment for a bullish breakout.

Hyperliquid Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: Assessing Hyperliquid's potential breakout

Hyperliquid is currently trading between support provided by the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $44.05 and resistance highlighted by the 50-day EMA at $47.57. With DeFi TVL and Open Interest holding steady, HYPE could extend its recovery above a key ascending trendline and the round-number hurdle at $50.00.

Steady token buybacks and Hyperliquid's dominance in the perpetual DEX sector could continue boosting the token's bullish outlook. Traders will look out for a potential buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to validate the bullish picture.

HYPE/USDT daily chart

A daily close below the 50-day EMA could push HYPE lower as traders consider de-risking to reduce exposure. Losing support at the 100-day EMA could pave the way for extended losses, increasing the probability of HYPE retesting the 200-day EMA at $37.29.