A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price.
Another Terra's LUNA price failed recovery attempt causes uproar in the crypto community
Several whistleblowers have contacted Terra community member “FatMan” and revealed details of Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon’s monthly payments to quantitative trading firm Jump Crypto and their role in the crash of UST. Proposal 1299 has failed to fuel a recovery in Terra’s LUNA price.
Ethereum Merge could be delayed one more time, here's why
Ethereum's difficulty bomb is scheduled to explode in August 2022 and slow down the ETH blockchain. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the altcoin, warned that a change in plans could result in a delay in the Ethereum Merge.
ApeCoin price could double as summer rally kicks in
ApeCoin (APE) price is set to rally back towards more common levels from before when dollar strength kicked in at the beginning of this month. Expect to see APE price return to the 23.6% and the 38.2% Fibonacci level.
Cardano whales enter buying spree before the Vasil hard fork
Cardano price is showing an interesting set up as it struggles to make a move above a crucial support level. A rejection here could lead to a buying opportunity for patient investors before ADA explodes.
Bitcoin: The last rebound before capitulation
Bitcoin is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the higher time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.