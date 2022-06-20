How to profitably trade the next Dogecoin price move?

Dogecoin price is stabilizing above the $0.048 support level, hinting at a potential recovery.

A bounce off this level could lead to an 85% recovery that retests the $0.109 hurdle.

However, a breakdown might result in a swift 70% crash to $0.014.

Dogecoin price seems to be picking up steam as it hovers above a significant support floor, suggesting the possibility of recovery. The said barrier is an inflection point and could make-or-break the situation for DOGE.

Dogecoin price takes its time

Dogecoin price has been on a downtrend since its all-time high at $0.739 on May 7. After producing a plethora of lower lows and lower highs, DOGE has come to retest the $0.048 support level.

This area was important as it provided bulls a platform to consolidate and recuperate their strength in early 2021, which led to a 1,400% upswing in Dogecoin price in roughly the next two months. Hence, a retest of this level could trigger some of the unfilled orders, leading to a minor bounce.

Investors can expect DOGE to at least rally 41% to retest the $0.082 intermediate resistance barrier. Flipping this hurdle into a support level will allow bulls to extend this run-up to $0.109. This upward move would indicate an 85% bounce and is likely where the recovery rally will pause for Dogecoin price.

DOGE/USDT 3-day chart

While things are looking optimistic for Dogecoin price, a three-day candlestick close below the $0.048 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis. Such a development will allow bears to crash DOGE lower and fill the price inefficiency aka Fair Value Gap (FVG), extending from $0.041 to $0.014.

Doing so, will alleviate any downside pressure and prep Dogecoin price for a healthy recovery.