- Dogecoin price provides a strong Fibonacci cluster at the current $0.05 level.
- Dogecoin price revisits historical trend line from the 2021 bull run.
- Invalidation of the entire bearish downtrend can be a breach above $0.085.
Dogecoin price should be on everyone’s watchlist as the technicals indicate a significant level in play, which warrants the idea for a highly volatile market in the coming weeks.
Dogecoin price is one to watch
Dogecoin price first anomalous signal is the recent breach of a historical trend line, which has been highly anticipated for months here at FXStreet. It seems the stars are aligning in favor of a bullish rally, but it is better to play the market safe than jump in too early. A devastating collapse to $0.02 could occur if the bulls fail to provide support.
DOGE/USDT 1-Week Chart
Dogecoin price shows interesting technicals as the crypto market bleeds into oblivion. A Fibonacci projection tool from the first impulse down into the X wave rally that ended in April at $0.18 has a 61.8% Fib level at $0.05. A Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding the all-time lows and all-time highs has a 38.2 level% at $0.05 as well. A Fibonacci cluster is when two Fibonacci methods line up in the same vicinity, signaling a strong level of interest.
DOGE/USDT 2-Week Chart
Invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a breach above $0.085. The entire bearish downtrend could be deemed over if the bulls can accomplish said price action. A rally towards the all-time highs at $0.70 would result in an 1125% increase from the current Dogecoin price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
