- Shiba Inu price has bulls banging on the door of a red descending trend line.
- SHIB price looks set to break out of the downtrend since April.
- Expect a possible 55% price appreciation on the back of that breakout trade.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is set to deliver a very bullish signal to the markets as price action during the ASIA PAC session has started knocking up against a red descending trend line. That trend line has been the backbone of the downtrend that started in mid-April. A breakout above would trigger a jump back up towards $0.00001708 and make 55% of added value.
SHIB price set to erase downtrend with 55% jump
Shiba Inu price has bulls standing at the gate, ready to end the downtrend that has been hanging over the price action since April. An added plus is that with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) firmly to the downside, bulls will have plenty of free room to move higher.
SHIB price will first see traders face $0.00001209, a fundamental level since October 05, 2021. Once through there, quite a significant area can be covered easily towards $0.00001708, with the new monthly pivot taken out in the process. This pivot will then provide support in case bulls get rejected by the $0.00001708 pivotal level. Even if price starts to fade around that level, it means a 55% increase to where SHIB price is trading this morning in the ASIA PAC session.
SHIB/USD daily chart
It is also possible that the downtrend may not be over, and could strengthen later today with the release of US job numbers if they prove to surprise to the upside. If that is the case, then dollar strength would weigh on SHIB price and lead to a drop back below $0.00001000 towards $0.00000965. If that level does not hold, expect to see a possible test of support at $0.00000655.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
