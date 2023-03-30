Hottest ZK ecosystem coins and upcoming airdrops: ScrollZKP, LayerZero, Shardeum

Share:

MINA protocol’s next improvement proposal is set to boost its decentralization through a zero-knowledge application feature.

The zero-knowledge coins category has drawn crypto market participants for airdrops and liquidity farming, over the past few weeks.

MATIC, ImmutableX and AZERO are trending ZK ecosystem coins with ScrollZKP, LayerZero, Shardeum airdrops likely in the pipeline.

The zero-knowledge ecosystem narrative is heating up with Arbitrum’s recent airdrop and altcoin price rallies. MINA protocol, one of the world’s lightest blockchains, is exploring a boost in its zkApp programmability through an upcoming MINA Improvement Proposal (MIP).

Among tokens in the zk ecosystem, Polygon (MATIC), ImmutableX (IMX) and Aleph Zero (AZERO) are currently trending with a series of token likely to announce airdrops in the pipeline.

MINA Protocol gears up for upcoming improvements in zkApp

MINA Protocol, a project that prides itself on being the world’s lightest blockchain, is exploring improvements to its network through better zkApp programmability. zkApps are MINA’s smart contracts powered by zero-knowledge proofs, that specifically use off-chain execution and mostly off-chain state model.

In its recent tweet, the Protocol announced the improvement in zkApps programmability and informed the community of an upcoming call to discuss further details of the MIP.

The next MIP is a proposal regarding zkApp programmability.



Join the community call on April 4 with the MIP authors from @o1_labs ☎️



∙ Ask questions

∙ Give feedback

∙ Voice your opinions ⤵️https://t.co/GqIU00W9og — Mina Protocol (@MinaProtocol) March 29, 2023

With the ZK ecosystem narrative heating up, there is a plethora of opportunities for airdrop and liquidity farming for market participants.

Why the ZK ecosystem is important?

Zero Knowledge started out as a little known privacy technology and received massive amounts of funding from the blockchain industry. It transformed how blockchains scale and decentralize, boosting their capabilities for users.

Token networks like Zcash (ZEC) use zk proofs and MINA Protocol and Aztec are continuing to ship updates on their zk applications to the blockchain. Ethereum scaling solutions boosted their capabilities using zkEVMs.

Some of the most obvious use cases of the ZK ecosystem that ensure encryption and security from the visibility of public blockchains are still relevant among crypto developers and market participants.

With the alt season narrative and Ethereum Layer 2 projects gaining popularity, crypto traders are watching ZK ecosystem coins and projects for upcoming airdrops.

Hot and upcoming airdrops to watch

Miles Deutscher, crypto analyst and YouTuber listed several projects that are likely to announce their airdrops soon. Airdrop farmers hunting the next project after Optimism (OP) and Arbitrum (ARB) can watchout for updates on ZKSync, ScrollZKP, LayerZero and Shardeum.

Crypto Twitter noted that ZKSync developers recently denied the likelihood of an airdrop, however given a similar scenario occurred in Arbitrum prior to the ARB airdrop announcement, it is key to keep an eye on the project’s developmental updates and announcements.

ZKSync scales the Ethereum blockchain with cutting edge zero-knowledge technology.

If you missed the $ARB airdrop, zkSync could be your next big opportunity.



I’ve seen a lot of $ZKS threads lately, but most are missing crucial info.



So I’ve been working on a FULL guide.



Drop a like and retweet, and if there’s enough demand - I’ll release it tomorrow! — Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) March 29, 2023

Experts on crypto Twitter have compiled a list of tasks that are likely to be included for participants to qualify for the SCROLL airdrop once it is announced.

@Scroll_ZKP's Valuation Is $1.8B & There Are Plans For Incentive Mechanisms For Early Adopters



Here's A Curated List Of Threads Containing The Necessary Interactions Needed To Qualify For $SCROLL Airdrop



This Isn't One To Miss↓↓

A — HEADBOY (,) (@NDIDI_GRAM) March 25, 2023

The project is a native zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM) Layer 2 scaling solution for ETH. The protocol aims to scale the Ethereum blockchain and boost cheaper, faster transactions for users.

LayerZero and Shardeum are two other likely airdrops, according to Deutscher. The expert shared detailed insights on the two in the thread below:

5. @LayerZero_Labs



LayerZero is the ultimate interoperability layer, which is a narrative I'm super excited about.



Like zkSync, this one is also getting more saturated, but it takes little time (and the ecosystem is also fun to use and experiment with).https://t.co/YEUBYMGPtH — Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) January 29, 2023

Trending ZK altcoins: MATIC, IMX, AZERO

When the Bitcoin price rally grinded to a halt last week, altcoins took the lead with the Layer 2 scaling tokens and ZK altcoin narrative gaining popularity. MATIC, IMX and AZERO ranked among ZK altcoins that yielded gains for holders.

Trending ZK altcoins

With Bitcoin price reclaiming the key $28,000 level, MATIC, IMX and AZERO prices are largely unchanged, or started a nosedive. Since ZK-based blockchain networks have noted a peak in the volume of capital being bridged, there is a likelihood that MATIC, IMX and AZERO begin their recovery in the short-term.