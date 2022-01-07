Here are four major concerns holding back institutional investors from investing in crypto

- A recent survey found that institutional investors are most concerned about asset custody when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies.
- Price volatility and regulatory environment were also major concerns holding investors back from dabbling in the new asset class.
- Respondents were optimistic about crypto prices if the US SEC is granted extra powers to govern crypto.
While the digital asset industry witnessed tremendous growth in institutional adoption in the past year, a recent report highlighted that institutions are still hesitant to dabble in cryptocurrencies due to the security risks associated with the industry.
Security remains the biggest concern for institutional investors
The largest regulated cryptocurrency hedge fund manager in Europe interviewed 50 wealth managers and 50 institutional investors across the United States, UK, Germany, France and the United Arab Emirates who collectively manage roughly $108.4 billion in assets.
The report stated that 79% of participants found cryptocurrency custody is the key consideration for deciding whether to invest in the new asset class.
Henry Howell, head of business development at Nickel Digital stated that respondents have “identified custody and security as a critical differentiator to this unique asset class.”
67% of the respondents cited concerns of price volatility and 56% cited market capitalization as a concern.
Roughly 49% of the institutional investors were wary of the regulatory environment, while 12% had concerns of the carbon footprint from Bitcoin mining and other cryptocurrencies in their top reasons for not investing in the new asset class.
Additionally, 76% of survey respondents were optimistic that the chair of the United States Securities & Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler will be able to get Congress to provide the agency with more authority to provide further guidance and regulation to the crypto industry by next year.
73% of the surveyed institutional investors believe that if SEC is granted extra powers to govern cryptocurrencies, it will have a positive impact on the digital asset prices, while 32% believe that it will have a “very positive effect.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland experiences wild price swings but MANA may continue slide to $2
Decentraland price is very close to confirming one of the most sought-after short-entry setups in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system: the Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout. If confirmed, a prolonged downtrend is highly probable. Decentraland price could be positioning for a more extended downswing.
XRP holds on to $0.75 but failure to hold support could trigger a deeper drop
XRP price faces continued pressure to the downside despite finding some temporary support against the critical $0.75 value area. Directional bias is most definitely weighted to the downside. XRP price action returned to a support zone it previously tested back in December.
Ethereum enters support zone that will see ETH return to $4,000
Ethereum price has faced expansive bearish activity over the past eight days. Since the open yesterday (January 5), Ethereum has lost nearly 19%, moving from $4,047 to today’s low of $3,300. Further downside pressure should become more complex.
Samsung partners with Cardano based project Veritree for its new initiative
Cardano-based projects Veritree was chosen by Samsung for its latest environmental initiative. The electronics giant is keen on leveraging blockchain technology for transparency in tree planting. Veritree aims to transform restoration.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.