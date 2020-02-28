Hedera Hashgraph announces Ledger Nano X and Nano S wallet implementations

- The Nano X and Nano S integrations will let users hold their Hedera Hashgraph tokens (HBAR) by securing their private keys.
- Users can initiate crypto transfers and access records from the account using the transfer capability.
Enterprise-grade distributed public ledger, Hedera Hashgraph, has recently announced an integration with the Nano S and Nano X wallets from Ledger - a trusted, secure hardware wallet developer. Hardware wallets are used to store users’ private keys and they offer an offline form factor to users for securing digital assets. The integration will now let users hold their Hedera Hashgraph tokens (HBAR) by securing their private keys.
Lionel Chocron, Chief Product Officer of Hedera, said:
Step by step, Hedera is transforming cyberspace by providing the trust layer of the internet. We want to offer any member of the public a chance to carve out a piece of the digital world, to transact, play, and socialize in a trusted environment. Security is a paramount consideration, and so integrations like this one with the Ledger Nano S and Nano X wallets are an integral part of our progress.
The new wallet implementations will enable users to view and validate public keys through a companion app. They can initiate crypto transfers and access records from the account using the transfer capability. Currently, the third-party wallet from Myhbarwallet also supports the integration.
Chocron concluded:
The ongoing support of the Hedera community ensures that Hedera will continue to grow, develop, and transform, incorporating the feedback and ideas that are essential to the network’s development. The Ledger Nano S and Nano X wallet integrations are another one of many cumulative moments that together will build the Hedera ecosystem.
