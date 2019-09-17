German government details plan to leverage a blockchain strategy, to boost digital transformation in the economy.

International allies are keen to prevent stablecoins from becoming alternative currencies.

The German government are readying to the adoption of a comprehensive blockchain strategy, according to a government document. They are aiming to boost the digital transformation of the economy in addition to fighting off abuse.

European and international allies will be part of the german government liaisons, with the joint aim at preventing stablecoins from becoming alternative currencies.

Furthermore, the German government is proposing legislation this year, in order to allow blockchain-based electronic bonds.