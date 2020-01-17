The January price rally depicts a return to more active trading with new possibilities for crypto.

The founder of the Fundstrat analytical company, Tom Lee, says that BTC may be in for a big rally, as the halving of the block reward not priced in yet. This goes against the notion that 2019 trading already discounted the halving news.

Fundstrat generates regular reports on trading opportunities and sentiment and thus, it has provided its clients with a more or less optimistic report. The trading expectations and suggestions may further tweak the crypto trading sentiment in early 2020. Based on positive sentiment, Lee believes 2020 will be the year for BTC and ETH. His views come at a time when Bitcoin fights resistance levels on a possible hike to $10,000.

In 2009, one of the hurdles faced by the crypto sphere was the regulatory pressures. But 2020 has arrived with significant attention to the US election cycle, while most of the new regulations have already been implemented for crypto trading.