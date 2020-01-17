- The January price rally depicts a return to more active trading with new possibilities for crypto.
- Based on positive sentiment, Lee believes 2020 will be the year for BTC and ETH.
The founder of the Fundstrat analytical company, Tom Lee, says that BTC may be in for a big rally, as the halving of the block reward not priced in yet. This goes against the notion that 2019 trading already discounted the halving news.
Fundstrat generates regular reports on trading opportunities and sentiment and thus, it has provided its clients with a more or less optimistic report. The trading expectations and suggestions may further tweak the crypto trading sentiment in early 2020. Based on positive sentiment, Lee believes 2020 will be the year for BTC and ETH. His views come at a time when Bitcoin fights resistance levels on a possible hike to $10,000.
In 2009, one of the hurdles faced by the crypto sphere was the regulatory pressures. But 2020 has arrived with significant attention to the US election cycle, while most of the new regulations have already been implemented for crypto trading.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD in tactical retreat before another assault at $9,000
Bitcoin bulls hit a brick wall on the approach to $8,900. The first digital coin retreated to $8,660 after several unsuccessful attempts to pass this crucial barrier.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD mired in technical correction
Litecoin, the 7th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.5 billion, lost over 2.5% in the recent 24 hours amid global correction on the cryptocurrency market led by such altcoins as Bitcoin SV (-19%) and Bitcoin Cash (-7%).
Ethereum Classic retreats from multi-month high
Ethereum Classic, now the 18th largest digital asset with the current market value of $881 million, reached the top at $8.17 during early Asian hours and retreated to $7.64 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple send red signals
The crypto market has been extremely eventful this week. The massive recovery saw bulls storm the market in large numbers. Some cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV, Dash and Bitcoin Cash were like Usain Bolt on steroids.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.