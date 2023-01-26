A complete list of the creditors owed money by the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been released, revealing a myriad of companies and government entities wrapped up in its collapse.

Late on Jan. 25, lawyers for FTX filed its creditor matrix to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The massive 115-page document details the names of its creditors in alphabetical order.

The list reveals the sprawling global web of companies from airlines, hotels, charities, banks, venture capital firms, media outlets and crypto companies along with U.S. and international government agencies all owed money by the fallen exchange.

The names of nearly 9.7 million (9,693,985) FTX customers with funds stuck on the exchange were however redacted from the document.

Notable crypto and Web3-related companies owed money by FTX include Coinbase, Galaxy Digital, Yuga Labs, Circle, Bittrex, Sky Mavis, Chainalysis, Messari and entities of Binance.

Big Tech players Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Meta, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft and Twitter were also included as creditors. The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and CoinDesk were among the media outlets mentioned.

The tax offices of multiple U.S. state agencies and the federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) were listed. Other government entities in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, among others, are also creditors.

FTX not only owes large entities but seemingly smaller businesses too, as a Nassau-based pest control business and a garden center appear on the list.

The company’s prior public relations company, M Group, appeared as a creditor. FTX hired the firm to represent them, but the company said it ceased work with FTX upon its bankruptcy.

The filing didn’t include what each entity was owed and inclusion on the list does not mean it had a trading account with FTX.

Earlier filings made in November by FTX’s lawyers speculated the exchange may have over a million creditors.

In a December tell-all Twitter thread, a previous FTX employee detailed the “moronically inefficient” luxury expenditures of the business.

Some entities on the list point to the company’s prior excessive expenditures, with Uber Eats and Doordash entities from all over North America and Australia on the list along with Airbnb and the names of multiple luxury hotels around the world.