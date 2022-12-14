The Fed raised interest rates by 50bps as expected, following the lower-than-expected Core CPI on Tuesday.

A hawkish Jerome Powell underscored that inflation was still not under control, while US employment remained strong.

The market showed a sparse reaction to the Fed's decision, as the announcement was already discounted.

The US Federal Reserve delivered a rate raise of 50 basis points, to 4.5%, in its November meeting. The central bank renewed its commitment to fight inflation and kept increasing interest rates for the sixth straight meeting, despite a lower-than-expected US CPI earlier on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency markets reacted cautiously to the news and felt relatively no pain, as the announcement was mostly discounted. Bitcoin and Ethereum are consolidating at the time of writing after a 7% uptrend rally witnessed earlier in the week. Gold shows bearish interest, but the price remains relatively unfazed.

Bitcoin price stabilizes

Bitcoin price, the peer-to-peer digital currency, currently auctions at 17,925, a 4.1% increase from December 13's opening price. BTC price rose into a key resistant zone but has not displayed enough bearish strength to call the uptrend move over. As per the previous outlook, the next bullish target is $18,962, with an invalidation of the uptrend at $18,880.

Ethereum price up 7%

Ethereum price trades at $1,317, a 5% increase from December 13's opening price. ETH has failed its second attempt to rally past the $1,343 zone, a bullish target zone mentioned earlier in the month. If market conditions persist, ETH may be setting up for a retest of a pierced trend near $1,274. The third attempt at the mid $1,300 zone should be the catalyst to send ETH back into the mid $1,400 zone, a 7 % increase from the current market value.

ETH/USDT 2-Hour Chart

Gold price shows bearish cues

The Gold price has endured the brunt of the Fed's hawkish rate impact as XAU has breached the $1,800 barrier for a $0.6% decline on the day. Bears may be positioning themselves for a continual decline in the days to come. A breach below the $1,781 level could prompt a declining rally toward the $1,720 zone. Traders may consider waiting for more price action to develop as a breach above the recent swing high at $1,824 could propel ETH towards the summertime highs at $1,875. Gold will rise by 4% if the bullish scenario plays out.

XAU/USD 8-Hour Chart





