Newly filed trademark applications outline a long list of possible avenues for the firm in the Metaverse.
$4.2 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments has filed trademark applications in the United States for a host of Web3 products and services, including a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and financial investment and crypto trading services in the metaverse.
This is according to three trademark filings submitted to the United States Patent Trademark Office (USPTO) on Dec. 21, of which was also highlighted by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis in a Dec. 27 tweet.
#Fidelity has plans for the metaverse!— Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) December 26, 2022
The company has filed 3 trademark applications covering
▶️ NFTs + NFT Marketplaces
▶️ Metaverse Investment Services
▶️ Virtual Real Estate Investing
▶️ Cryptocurrency Trading
... and more!#NFTs #Metaverse #Crypto #Web3 #Defi #Finance pic.twitter.com/op9fg80e7z
One of the key areas of the firm’s focus appears to be the Metaverse, with Fidelity indicating that it could offer a wide range of investment services within virtual worlds including mutual funds, retirement funds, investment management and financial planning to name a few.
It also appears that metaverse-based payment services could be in the works, including electronic bill payments, fund transfers and the “financial administration of credit card accounts in the metaverse and other virtual worlds.”
In terms of crypto, the filings indicate that the firm could also launch trading and management services in the Metaverse, along with providing virtual currency wallet services.
“Electronic wallet services in the nature of electronic storage and processing of virtual currency for electronic payments and transactions via a global computer network; digital currency, virtual currency, cryptocurrency digital token,” the filing reads.
Fidelity Investments Trademark filing: USPTO
Additionally, Fidelity outlines that it could offer educational services in the Metaverse in the form of “conducting classes, workshops, seminars and conferences in the field of investments and in the field of marketing financial services.”
“Providing business information to financial service providers by means of an internet web site, in the field of business marketing in the metaverse and other virtual worlds; referral services in the field of investment advice and financial planning in the metaverse and other virtual worlds” one filing reads.
NFTs are also on Fidelity's plans, stating that it could also launch an “online marketplace for buyers and sellers of digital media, namely, non-fungible tokens,” however further details on such are sparse.
The latest filings from Fidelity show that the firm has not been spooked by the intense bear market in 2022 and recent FTX implosion, and is instead looking to increase its exposure and offerings in Web3.
The firm essentially outlined as such and called for stronger regulation when responding to a Nov. 21 letter from crypto hating senators Elizabeth Warren, Tina Smith and Richard Durbin, which had called on Fidelity to reconsider its Bitcoin
BTC ↓ $16,871 retirement products due to the “volatile, tumultuous and chaotic” nature of crypto assets.
A Fidelity spokesperson told Cointelegraph at the time that the company "has always prioritized operational excellence and customer protection" and noted that "recent events" in the crypto industry have only "underscored the importance of standards and safeguards."
It is also worth noting that back in October, Fidelity was reportedly looking to beefing up its crypto unit by hiring 100 new staff members, providing a stark contrast to a number of crypto firms that have laid off a significant amount of employees this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
