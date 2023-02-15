Fantom Price Prediction: Newfound momentum suggests FTM is on its way to $1

- Fantom price is up 18% this week.
- FTM is on pace to rally toward $0.71.
- The uptrend would end if wave one at $0.26 is breached.
Fantom price displays strong bullish-retaliation signals. Traders should keep their eye on the smart contract token as it seems poised to rally considerably.
Fantom price points north
Fantom price is up 18% after enduring last week's largest mudslide of the year. The 18% decline witnessed earlier in February was catalyzed from the $0.56 resistance level. However, the bulls have gained enough momentum to challenge this barrier.
Fantom price currently auctions at $0.55. The bulls have hurdled both the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages, a signal for day traders to look for before entering the market.
A Fibonacci projection tool surrounding the beginning stages of the winter rally into the deepest correction shows a 2.618 Fib level at $0.70. During the last week of January, the bulls fell just short of tagging the barrier, missing it by only 6%. If market conditions are generally as bullish as they seem, the newfound momentum should enable an accomplished second attempt at the $0.77 barrier. Furthermore, FTM can rally as high as $1.00 if the first target is hurdled. The bullish scenario creates the potential for a 70% increase from Fantom's current market value.
Invalidation of the uptrend will occur if the bears breach the previous swing high at $0.26. This would alter the wave structure of Fantom, making it more of a corrective structure rather than impulsive. If the breach occurs, a sweep-the-lows event would be possible, targeting the 2022 low at $0.16. The bears would accomplish a 70% decline if successful.
This video shows how Bitcoin price moves could affect Fantom price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
