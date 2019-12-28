The basket of assets backing Facebook’s Libra stablecoin needs to change in order for the project to be accepted by regulators, according to Switzerland’s President.
“Central banks will not accept the basket of currencies underpinning it”
Reuters reported on Dec. 27 that Swiss finance minister and outgoing president Ueli Maurer said that Libra won’t be approved because central banks won’t accept the basket of currencies behind it.
He concluded:
The project, in this form, has thus failed.
Libra’s conflict with regulators
Earlier this month, Libra’s whitepaper was updated to remove dividends payable to those investors, aside from eliminating a potential conflict of interest. The change is thought to be introduced to avoid the asset being classified as a security.
The announcement came after some United States lawmakers sponsored a bill defining stablecoins as securities. Libra, on the other hand, insists that its stablecoin is a commodity.
Meanwhile, the United States is not the only country pushing back against the proposed Libra project. In November, a draft document to be discussed by the European Union’s finance ministers stated that impeding Libra’s development is an option on the table.
Also last month, Libra announced that despite the regulatory concern over the project, the development has gone forward with 30 projects and 51,000 transactions having already been logged on the test network over the two previous months.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Strong resistance levels are hampering the bulls
BTC/USD is hovering around the $7,200-level as the bulls remained in control of the market in the early hours of Friday. The daily confluence detector shows that there is strong resistance on the upside.
Ripple's Price Forecast 2020: The glimpse of hope
Ripple (XRP) drab performance in 2019 leaves investors gasping for air and looking forward to a better 2020. The 2020 forecast places XRP/USD price above $0.30 with a chance of jumping above $1.0.
ETH/USD continues to move up after bouncing straight off the $125-level
ETH/USD crept up above the downward trending line this Friday. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following six straight green sessions.
BCH/USD climbs above the $190-level
BCH/USD went up from $185.10 to $187.75 this Thursday and has gone up further to $191.40 in the early hours of Friday. In the process, the price has crept above the triangle formation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.