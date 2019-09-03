Facebook have hired John Collins, a partner at FS Vector, to lobby on blockchain policy. The hire comes as Facebook has ruffled many government feathers and they are now looking to make strides to ease concerns.
There has been much speculation surrounding Libra after US policymaker Waters travelled to Switzerland to meet thing Swiss officials who are looking to regulate the token.
Swiss regulators have asked for more paperwork from the social media giants with the US official asking for the same.
While all of this was going on UK Bank of England Governor Mark Carney called for a "Libra style" currency to overthrow the US dollar. Having said that he did say it could be a cryptocurrency back by a few governments or central bank.
More about Collins, he previously served as head of policy for digital currency exchange Coinbase. He now joins a growing crop of lobbyists and lawyers representing Facebook on Libra issues, Politico reported last month Facebook had spent over USD 7.5 million alone this year on lobbying efforts for Libra. Including employing third-party lobbying firms including Sternhell Group and the Cypress Group and the law firm Davis Polk.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bulls are back and eyeing these higher levels – Confluence Detector
Bakkt begins its soft launch on September 6, with the full launch on the 23. The new options initiative is backed by cash settlements – potentially resulting in funds flowing into cryptocurrencies. Preparations to Bakkt's launch may be behind the current rise.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovers from lows, bulls aim at $70.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.17, having gained 2.5% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $62.37 on August 31 nad has been growing slowly ever since. The coin has settled above $65.00, which improved the short-term technical picture.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin dominance soars; altcoin’s future in jeopardy
The battle between the bulls and the bears has intensified over the past few days. Negative volatility thrust Bitcoin back under $9,400. This saw Bitcoin close the second month in a row in losses.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD retreats from recent high amid lack of upside momentum
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.1 has been moving in lockstep with Bitcoin and all major altcoins. ETH/USD has gained over 3.5% in recent 24 hours to trade at $177.50 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.