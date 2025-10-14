European asset manager Amundi set to launch Bitcoin ETP in 2026
- Europe's largest asset manager, Amundi, is reportedly planning to launch its first Bitcoin ETP.
- The product is expected to debut in 2026, becoming the first crypto fund launched by a top EU financial firm.
- Amundi plans to follow the steps of BlackRock's IBIT ETF, which has amassed over 800,000 BTC.
European asset manager Amundi is reportedly planning to roll out its first Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded product (ETP) early in 2026, marking the first crypto fund issued by a top issuer in the region.
Amundi plans to roll out Bitcoin ETPs in 2026
Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager with €2.3 trillion in assets under management, is reportedly preparing to launch a Bitcoin ETP, according to a Monday report from The Big Whale.
The move comes as Europe's regulatory landscape becomes more accommodating to crypto, with the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework providing fund managers with clearer guidelines and stronger safeguards for launching blockchain-based financial products.
Amundi, which controls more than €2 trillion in assets, would be the first major European asset manager to follow BlackRock's approach. BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, currently holds over 800,000 BTC, worth nearly 4% of the global supply and valued at around $97 billion.
"After watching the BlackRock hurricane from afar for a long time, the European asset management giant is taking the plunge," wrote Gregory Raymond, co-founder of The Big Whale.
The move reflects a growing demand for crypto ETFs, which offer investors direct exposure to the price of the underlying asset. Crypto products recorded high inflows last week, pulling in $3.17 billion, according to CoinShares data.
Bitcoin investment products led the market with $2.67 billion in weekly inflows, pushing year-to-date totals to a record $30.2 billion. Altcoins led by Ethereum, Solana, and Ripple also saw strong inflows despite the market dip late last week.
Amundi's interest in launching a crypto product could spark similar interest among other top financial institutions in the region.
European firms are already pushing into other crypto sectors, with nine banks collaborating to launch a stablecoin pegged to the euro. The stablecoin is expected to be rolled out in 2026 and aims to counter the dominance of the US Dollar in Europe.
Author
Michael Ebiekutan
FXStreet
With a deep passion for web3 technology, he's collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3's transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi