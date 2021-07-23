- Ethereum price is currently hovering above a crucial resistance level at $2,018.
- A continuation of the uptrend will push ETH past the trading range’s midpoint at $2,297 and toward $2,500.
- On-chain metrics show a path of least resistance for this journey the bulls are embarking on.
Ethereum price has sliced through vital supply barriers to assert dominance and reveal that bulls are back in town. ETH is likely to tag a psychological level, and on-chain metrics indicate clear skies for the smart contract token.
Ethereum price clears two major hurdles
Ethereum price came very close to testing the range low at $1,700, but the resurgence of bulls at the right time enforced that a trend reversal ensues. Since the July 20 swing low at $1,706, ETH has rallied roughly 21%, slicing through the $2,018 resistance level and collecting the buy liquidity resting above July 15 swing highs at $2,042.
As Ethereum price trades around $2,058, bulls are eyeing a retest of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,297. Clearing this hurdle will open the path for the smart contract token to journey through a cluster of resistance levels to tag $2,500. Such a move, if it occurs, will be another 21% ascent.
ETH/USDT 12-hour chart
Supporting this uptrend is the lack of resistance levels portrayed by the Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model. This on-chain indicator reveals that 3.5 million addresses previously purchased 10.49 million ETH ranging from $2,108 to $2,497. This underwater investor cluster is the only significant resistance level that might threaten the altcoin’s immediate upswing.
Therefore, market participants can expect Ethereum price to pierce this range and tag the $2,500 resistance level before facing selling pressure from the users who might try to break even.
ETH GIOM chart
Further clarifying that there will not be any major downswings is the 30-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) model, which recently pierced the zero line. The MVRV is currently hovering around 1.21%, indicating that not a lot of investors are in profit.
This implies that there will not be a sudden or unexpected sell-off.
ETH 30-day MVRV chart
While things look good for the altcoin, market participants need to note that a minor retracement might be in the works before Ethereum price hits $2,500. The exchange inflow on-chain metric shows that roughly 546,000 ETH flowed into exchanges on July 22. This pullback could occur now or after sweeping the $2,174 resistance levels.
Although this inflow is relatively low, it could potentially disrupt the uptrend.
ETH all exchanges inflow chart
Things could go awry if this correction tags $1,850 and breaches it. Such a move would invalidate the bullish thesis and open the possibility of a 7% downswing that retests the range low at $1,706.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher
Cardano price has seen a quick run-up after approaching the trading range’s lower limit. While this uptick in ADA’s market value was obvious, investors should be aware of a minor pullback before the so-called “Ethereum killer” embarks on another leg up.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bulls eye $2,500 as on-chain metrics add tailwind
Ethereum price has sliced through vital supply barriers to assert dominance and reveal that bulls are back in town. ETH is likely to tag a psychological level, and on-chain metrics indicate clear skies for the smart contract token.
South Korea tightens grip on crypto exchanges, registration required by September
South Korea is implementing a new regulation that will require digital asset exchanges to register with the country’s financial regulator. Foreign crypto exchanges that market toward South Koreans would also need to comply.
BlockFi faces regulatory backlash from multiple states but has plans to go public in a year
Popular cryptocurrency platform BlockFi is facing trouble from three states in the United States, including New Jersey, Alabama and Texas. The regulators have stated that the platform’s main product may be violating securities laws.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.