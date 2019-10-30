Ethereum technical analysis: Is the $200 critical level within reach?

Ethereum forcefully approached the $200 levels during the recent Bitcoin-driven rally.

The extremely high volatility coupled with indecision is likely to send ETH/USD towards the key support at $155.

Spot rate: $9,223

Percentage change: 2.2%

Relative change: -206

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: High

ETH/USD daily chart

Ethereum price renewed bullish interest gradually loses steal after failing to break above $200.

The immediate downside is supported by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) while the 100 SMA limits movement towards $200.

ETH/USD four-hour chart

The continuing expanding symmetrical triangle pattern hints that a devastating breakdown is around the corner.

In the short-term, the price will trend higher especially with the 50 SMA crossing above the 100 SMA.

ETH/USD one-hour chart

ETH/USD struggles to regain the position above the broken ascending triangle pattern.

The 50 SMA comes out as key support for the ongoing bullish correction.