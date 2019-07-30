Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD subject to a potential explosive breakout given daily narrowing

  • Ethereum on Tuesday is trading marginally in the green, small gains of some 0.90%
  • ETH/USD like many of the other major cryptocurrencies is trading within a narrowing pennant structure. 
  • Heavy defending can be seen at the psychological $200 price mark. 

Spot rate:                  212.09

Relative change:      +0.66%

High:                         214.54

Low:                          204.09

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 212.63
Today Daily Change 1.89
Today Daily Change % 0.90
Today daily open 210.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 229.01
Daily SMA50 264.64
Daily SMA100 239.28
Daily SMA200 187.66
Levels
Previous Daily High 215.12
Previous Daily Low 205.89
Previous Weekly High 229.73
Previous Weekly Low 200.9
Previous Monthly High 363.54
Previous Monthly Low 226.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 209.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 211.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 206.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 201.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 196.82
Daily Pivot Point R1 215.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 219.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 224.5

 

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

  • Decent near-term demand zone is observed from $205-200 price range. 

ETH/USD daily chart

  • A daily pennant structure continues to contain the price within a bearish pennant. 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

