Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD must breakdown big barrier $230-240 for greater upside

Cryptos |
  • Ethereum price in the second half of the day on Wednesday, is trading in minor positive by just some 1.40%. 
  • ETH/USD is being capped to the upside by a big area of supply, $230-240 range. 
  • There is decent near-term support to comfort the bulls, while they attempt at breaking down the noted resistance. 

Spot rate:                 229.10

Relative change:      +1.40%

High:                         231.24

Low:                          223.29

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 229.51
Today Daily Change 3.57
Today Daily Change % 1.58
Today daily open 225.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 219.12
Daily SMA50 258.25
Daily SMA100 243.91
Daily SMA200 191.38
Levels
Previous Daily High 239.56
Previous Daily Low 222.57
Previous Weekly High 222.76
Previous Weekly Low 197.53
Previous Monthly High 318.46
Previous Monthly Low 190.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 229.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 233.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 219.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 212.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 202.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 236.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 246.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 253.15

 

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

  • A near-term trend line can be observed providing needed support for the price. 

ETH/USD daily chart

  • A chunky area of supply can be observed running from $230 - $240 via the daily. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC bulls have to start it over again  - Bitcoin confluence

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC bulls have to start it over again  - Bitcoin confluence

BTC/USD has recovered from Tuesday's low of $11,256; however, the first digital coin is still well below critical $12,000. The bullish breakthrough engineered during early Asian hours on Tuesday looked so promising, but it failed to live up to expectations.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple market update: XRP/USD massively chopping off huge chunks of gains

Ripple market update: XRP/USD massively chopping off huge chunks of gains

Ripple bears appetite for revenge seems to have been augmented. The impressive gains recorded on Monday have all gone down the drain. As discussed yesterday in the price prediction, the support at $0.31 did not see the light of the day on Wednesday.

More Ripple News

Litecoin market update: LTC/USD re-merges above EMA21; $100 is in sight

Litecoin market update: LTC/USD re-merges above EMA21; $100 is in sight

Litecoin refreshed the lows towards $90.00 after the retreat from Monday highs around $106.86. The price smashed through $100 level amidst the excitement surrounding the halving of mining rewards. 

More Litecoin News

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD lethargic above $220

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD lethargic above $220

Ethereum brushed shoulders with $240 but failed to make headway towards $250 milestone. The uptrend started at the beginning of the week, was deep-rooted in the support at $200.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism

The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location