Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD must breakdown big barrier $230-240 for greater upside

- Ethereum price in the second half of the day on Wednesday, is trading in minor positive by just some 1.40%.
- ETH/USD is being capped to the upside by a big area of supply, $230-240 range.
- There is decent near-term support to comfort the bulls, while they attempt at breaking down the noted resistance.
Spot rate: 229.10
Relative change: +1.40%
High: 231.24
Low: 223.29
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|229.51
|Today Daily Change
|3.57
|Today Daily Change %
|1.58
|Today daily open
|225.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|219.12
|Daily SMA50
|258.25
|Daily SMA100
|243.91
|Daily SMA200
|191.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|239.56
|Previous Daily Low
|222.57
|Previous Weekly High
|222.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|197.53
|Previous Monthly High
|318.46
|Previous Monthly Low
|190.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|229.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|233.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|219.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|212.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|202.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|236.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|246.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|253.15
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- A near-term trend line can be observed providing needed support for the price.
ETH/USD daily chart
- A chunky area of supply can be observed running from $230 - $240 via the daily.
