Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD continuing to test critical $140 support

Ethereum price is trading in the red by some 0.13% the session on Thursday.

ETH/USD is further extending to the downside following flag breakout.

The price is running towards its fourth consecutive session in the red.

ETH/USD weekly chart

The price is running at its fifth consecutive week in the red, having lost as much as 30%. It should be noted that decent weekly support is eyed at $130. An area that supported the price through much of March.

ETH/USD daily chart

Critical daily support eyed at $140, failure to hold would likely invite a fresh wave of selling pressure. Eyes on a possible double bottom via the daily view.

Spot rate: 143.59

Relative change: -0.30%

High: 146.48

Low: 144.99