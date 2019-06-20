Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bulls still have room to largely capitalize on technical set up
- Ethereum price on Thursday is trading marginally in the red, nursing minor losses of just some 0.05%.
- ETH/USD continues to move within a bullish pennant pattern formation.
- Price action is narrowing subject to an imminent potential breakout.
Spot rate: 269.09
Relative change: -0.05%
High: 271.44
Low: 266.72
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- Near-term price action is narrowing within a triangular structure, subject to a breakout.
ETH/USD daily chart
- A bullish pennant structure is eyed via the daily chart view, with still the scope for the bulls to capitalise.
