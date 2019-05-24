Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bulls have room for push back into $300 territory
- Ethereum price in the second half of the session on Monday is trading ever so marginally in positive territory, small gains of around 0.15%.
- ETH/USD bulls have made a breakout out from a triangular pattern/pennant, via the daily chart view.
- Crucial near-term supply can be observed via the daily from $270-280 price range.
Spot rate: 268.32
Relative change: +0.15%
High: 272.48
Low: 264.43
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|268.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|268.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|224.8
|Daily SMA50
|190.16
|Daily SMA100
|164.91
|Daily SMA200
|147.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|271.91
|Previous Daily Low
|245.88
|Previous Weekly High
|264.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|231.05
|Previous Monthly High
|187.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|261.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|255.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|252.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|236.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|226.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|278.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|288.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|304.27
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action at present is moving within consolidation mode seen via the 60-minute chart view, subject to a potential extended move to the upside.
ETH/USD daily chart
- The daily candlestick during the session on Sunday forced a breakout from the noted pennant pattern, a further follow-through has been observed in Monday's session.
