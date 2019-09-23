Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bears force breakout of near-term pennant structure

- Ethereum price in the session on Monday is trading with losses of some 1.50%.
- ETH/USD bears are forcing the price to head back down south for a big retest of an ascending trend line of support, tracking around $200.
- The price is running at its fourth consecutive session in the red, after losing upside momentum.
Spot rate: 207.80
Relative change: -1.50%
High: 211.77
Low: 204.31
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|207.98
|Today Daily Change
|-3.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.51
|Today daily open
|211.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|190.97
|Daily SMA50
|194.71
|Daily SMA100
|228.2
|Daily SMA200
|207.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|215.55
|Previous Daily Low
|206.24
|Previous Weekly High
|224.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|186.44
|Previous Monthly High
|239.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|163.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|209.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|212
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|206.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|201.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|197.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|215.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|220.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|225.05
ETH/USD daily chart
- The price is subject to retesting a critical ascending trend line of support via the daily view.
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action has broken out from a bearish pennant structure, subject to further selling pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.
Litecoin (LTC) gets back to the lower border of the channel - where from here?
Litecoin, now the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 billion, has lost nearly 50% of its value in just three months. While the coin managed to regain some ground from the recent low of $62.16, it is still mored in the long-term bearish trend.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD declines five days in a row as the hype is over
Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.3268 on September 18 and has been on retreat ever since. The coin has been sliding down for the fifth day in a row and hit $0.2682 low on Sunday.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD continues downside correction, stays above $200.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.65 billion has been range-bound on Monday, moving in sync with the rest of the market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $208.70, off the intraday low touched at $207.20.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.