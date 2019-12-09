Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD another potential drop south eyed

- Ethereum price is trading in the red, up 2.05% the session on Monday
- ETH/USD downside momentum continues with the price running at its fourth consecutive week in the red.
- There is a lack of signage in a change in trend, as the price trades around the lowest levels in eight months.
ETH/USD weekly chart
The price is currently trading within a critical weekly zone, $160-130. Should this be breached a fast move down to $100 could come into play.
ETH/USD daily chart
Daily price action is moving within a bearish pennant structure, subject to a potential breakout south.
Spot rate: 148.15
Relative change: -0.80%
High: 151.55
Low: 147.49
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.12
|Today Daily Change
|-2.81
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.86
|Today daily open
|150.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152.49
|Daily SMA50
|170.2
|Daily SMA100
|176.41
|Daily SMA200
|210.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.14
|Previous Daily Low
|146.5
|Previous Weekly High
|153.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.51
|Previous Monthly High
|194.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it
One of these stories is the intense and profound relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin. The story approaches a moment of decision, where what happens can mark the future.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD reverses Sunday gains as Istanbul-inspired enthusiasm is over
ETH/USD has retreated from the recent high of $152.14 reached on Sunday, following the successful Istanbul upgrade.
IOTA price analysis: IOT/USD loses ground, ignores positive fundamentals
IOTA is flashing with red colors. The coin retreated from the 18th position a month ago to 20th place in the global cryptocurrency rating amid strong bearish sentiments.
Tezos Price Analysis: Whales send XTZ/USD to multi-month high
Tezos (XTZ) is the best-performing digital asset today. The coin has gained over 6% of its value in recent 24 hours while all Bitcoin and all major altcoins have stayed in tight ranges amid low trading activity.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.