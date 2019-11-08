Ethereum team lead developer confirms date for Istanbul hard fork

- Péter Szilágy confirmed the hard fork will take place on 4 December.
- Istanbul marks a step towards the transition to Ethereum 2.0.
Lead developer at the Ethereum (ETH) Foundation Péter Szilágyi has confirmed that 4 December is the expected date for the network’s forthcoming Istanbul hard fork.
Szilágyi via his Twitter account indicated that Istanbul will be commencing at block 9069000. He provided Geth mainnet node operators with a link to a new maintenance release designed to begin the hard fork’s initialization.
In terms of Geth, it is the name which is given to one of the two most popular clients used for the operation of nodes on the Ethereum network — the other being Parity, which will update upon the activation of Istanbul but is now in the review stage.
The development follows the Constantinople upgrade, that was completed in February. Istanbul is the latest hard fork in the network’s gradual transition to Ethereum 2.0.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD fresh selling pressure as price firmly smashes $9000
The price is testing critical weekly support to the downside seen at the $9000 price mark, which the bears are at present in control of driving deeper below. Daily price action is lost much upside momentum, following failure to break down supply at $9500.
XRP/USD price in shambles: The not so Swell Ripple conference
Ripple’s XRP price is not doing well despite the reports that XRP cross-borders transfers in selected regions such Mexico and the Philippines are surging. The prevailing trend is extremely bearish.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD pares losses, moves below SMA100 daily
ETH/USD topped at $194.80 on November 6 and retreated to $185.98 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.3 billion has lost 1.3% of its value on a day-to-day basis, following the global trends on the cryptocurrency market.
Crypto Today: Jumping back to take a run-up
XRP/USD continues to suffer from strong sales, ignoring positive news about new support for the utility of Blockchain technology. At the time of writing Ripple’s token pierces down the SMA200.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.