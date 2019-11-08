Ethereum team lead developer confirms date for Istanbul hard fork

Péter Szilágy confirmed the hard fork will take place on 4 December.

Istanbul marks a step towards the transition to Ethereum 2.0.

Lead developer at the Ethereum (ETH) Foundation Péter Szilágyi has confirmed that 4 December is the expected date for the network’s forthcoming Istanbul hard fork.

Szilágyi via his Twitter account indicated that Istanbul will be commencing at block 9069000. He provided Geth mainnet node operators with a link to a new maintenance release designed to begin the hard fork’s initialization.

In terms of Geth, it is the name which is given to one of the two most popular clients used for the operation of nodes on the Ethereum network — the other being Parity, which will update upon the activation of Istanbul but is now in the review stage.

The development follows the Constantinople upgrade, that was completed in February. Istanbul is the latest hard fork in the network’s gradual transition to Ethereum 2.0.