Ethereum restaking sees major boost ahead of Dencun Hard Fork, EigenLayer TVL surpasses $11 billion

The restaking platform’s rising TVL has pushed it to second place, second to Lido, one of the largest crypto staking platforms. EigenLayer’s users can restake their staked Ether to allow other blockchains to benefit from Ethereum’s engine.

Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade is set to reduce cost for Layer 2 chains, driving the altcoin’s adoption and likely boost demand for Ether and their native tokens in the medium to long term. This has likely fueled the narrative for protocols that support staking and restaking of Ether by traders.

EigenLayer’s TVL has climbed from $9.675 billion in the beginning of March to $11.712 billion on Friday. Ethereum beta plays, like Layer 2 tokens, staking and restaking protocols, have made a resurgence among narratives relevant to crypto, with the upcoming Dencun upgrade.

EigenLayer is a restaking protocol that has observed a considerable increase in the Total Value of assets Locked (TVL) in its platform in the past week. The upcoming Ethereum Dencun Hard Fork and the rise in Ether’s beta plays, like Layer 2 chains and liquid staking tokens, are the two catalysts likely driving gains in EigenLayer’s TVL.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.