Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Dogecoin price remains under bearish pressure as DOGE bulls await lower entry levels
Dogecoin (DOGE) has not exactly been in a sweet spot lately, as price action fades further to the downside. Bears are continuing to penetrate important support levels and flipping them into resistance. Bulls, meanwhile, are awaiting the right moment for headwinds to fade before engaging in building a long position in DOGE price action.
XRP price could bounce before Ripple establishes directional bias
XRP price is in an ambiguous technical formation that is close to a breakout. Investors can expect a bullish uptick in Ripple’s market value before a breakout.
Bitcoin whales enjoy the price crash to buy over $180 billion worth of BTC
Whales started accumulating BTC through the dip below $60,000. Based on data from IntoTheBlock, the number of BTC addresses holding Bitcoin for over a year has hit an all-time high.
IOTA remains stuck in tight consolidation, must breakout above $1.56 to resume uptrend
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MIOTA price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how IOTA could be about to resolve its ambiguous outlook.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.