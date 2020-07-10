Ethereum Price Update: ETH/USD bullish scenario, why $250 and $280 are within reach?

- Ethereum price hit a wall at $245 on Wednesday, cutting short the recovery staged from the beginning of the week.
- ETH/USD bulls must contain the price above $240 to avert possible acute declines and focus on gains towards $280.
Ethereum recovery towards $250 was recently cut short at $245. The price started to narrow down towards $240 again. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is trading at $240.50 amid a sideways trading action. Holding above this level is key to the recovery mission targeting $300 as covered on Thursday. The near term target is to detangle from the bearish grip holding the bulls under $245 and push Ether above $250.
Meanwhile, the prevailing technical picture is drab, further limiting the efforts of the buyers. The RSI is moving closer to the midline as the bearish grip becomes stronger. Support at 50 would give bulls a chance to stabilize before staging another attack at $250 and $260 respectively.
The possible consolidation is emphasized by the MACD as it grinds horizontally at the mean line. There is a minor bullish divergence above the MACD which puts the bulls slightly in control. It is apparent that a break above $250 and $260 would leave the door open for gains eyeing $280 based on improved investor sentiments, confidence and the launch of the Ethereum 2.0 currently in development.
For now, containing the price above $240 should be the buyers’ priority as it would allow them to find balance and shift the attention back to $250 and $260. The 50-day SMA is in the position to offer support in the event losses overpower the support at $240. Other areas of interest in the downside include the trendline (black), $215, $200 and the 200-day SMA.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD movement limited by strong support and resistance levels
BTC/USD went down from $9,236.72 to $9,216.61 in the early hours of Friday. The price is sandwiched between strong support and resistance levels at $9,300 and $9,200, respectively.
XRP/USD consolidates above $0.2–level following bearish price action
XRP/USD fell from $0.2052 to $0.2025 as the bears stepped in to correct the market following a heavily bullish Wednesday. the Elliott Oscillator shows nine straight green sessions, while the RSI has ...
ETH/USD bullish scenario, why $250 and $280 are within reach?
Ethereum recovery towards $250 was recently cut short at $245. The price started to narrow down towards $240 again. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is trading at $240.50 amid a sideways trading action. Holding above this level is key to the recovery mission targeting $300 as covered on Thursday.
Stellar Price Analysis: XLM/USD bears look to negate Thursday's gains
XLM dropped from $0.0906 to $0.0868 so far this Friday as the bears took control following four consecutive bullish sessions. The price has dropped below the $0.09-level and is looking to fall back ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.