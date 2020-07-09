Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD triangle breakout triggers run-up to $300

- Ethereum breaks above $245 resistance amid the push for gains above $250 and towards $300.
- Ether is likely to hold above $245 in favor of consolidation as seen with the RSI and the MACD.
Ethereum buyers have been keen on sustaining gains following the dip under $220 in the last week of June. Recovery has been slow but steady with most of the progress made in the last 24 hours. Besides trading above $240, Ether extended the bullish action above $245.
The price action rose above a symmetrical triangle pattern. The impact of the breakout is expected to push Ethereum above $250 and $260. Altcoins have been performing quite well when compared to Bitcoin. Some of the lead performers include Tezos, Chainlink, Cardano and Stellar. Ethereum as the largest altcoin is expected to increase traction against the bears, besides the ultimate target is at $300.
The technical picture shows Ethereum taking up a sideways trading action above $245. Indicators such as the RSI and the MACD accentuate consolidation. The latter holding above the mean line but features a slightly positive divergence. In other words, Ethereum is inclined to holding a sideways trend as the bulls keep the focus on $250 and $300 respectively.
If a reversal takes place, ETH/USD would be seeking support at $240, the 50-day SMA $230, $225 and the 200-day SMA at $193.41. However, for now, the trend that is likely to hold is sideways.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD rally to $10,000 impends as gold hits a 9-year high
Bitcoin has been in a lull over the past few days consolidation mainly between $9,200 and $9,300. A breakout above $9,400 occurred in tandem with the precious metals majestic rise to a 9-year high. Although Bitcoin is yet to clear the resistance at $9,500, the bullish action has renewed investors’ optimist for gains towards $10,000.
Ripple Price Analysis: Why XRP/USD breakdown to $0.17 looms?
Ripple has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrency in the last 48 hours. The fourth-largest cryptocurrency embarked on a recovery mission following the establishment of support at $0.17.
ETH/USD eying up $300 after a convincing bullish reversal pattern
In just three days, Ethereum was able to confirm a daily uptrend and break above an important long-term trendline. Bulls are now only facing the resistance area between $250-253.47 before $287.41, the 2020-high.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD quickly drops back inside the 20-day Bollinger Band
ADA/USD bears have quickly taken the price down from $0.013 to $0.0122. This bearish correction follows three consecutive bullish days, wherein the price went up from $0.09857 to $0.013.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.