Ethereum price to break resistance cluster and target $3,200

- Ethereum price shows bulls attempting to assault a resistance cluster that will likely dictate the future direction of ETH for the remainder of the month.
- Bulls struggle to break higher as sellers consistently reject moves above the resistance cluster.
- Rejection higher could push ETH below the $2,000 value area.
Ethereum price is trading against several resistance levels near the $2.700 level. Buyers kept ETH above those levels for most of the New York session, but selling pressure resumed as the normal trade day ended, and a ‘sell the rally’ environment took over.
Ethereum price must close at $2,800 before testing its final resistance at $3,200
Ethereum price is up against a major decision point. The lower trendline of a prior bull flag (represented as a linear regression channel), the Tenkan-Sen, and Kijun-Sen share the $2,700 value area. $2,700 is the current roadblock preventing buyers from instituting a new rally for Ethereum.
For bears to remain in control of Ethereum price, they need to keep ETH from a daily close below the resistance cluster at $2,700. Doing so would give bears the confirmation signal required to begin a new round of selling and push ETH down to the $1,800 price level.
ETH/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
For bulls to take over, a close above $2,900 would likely confirm the beginning of a new bullish momentum swing, pushing Ethereum price back inside the Ichimoku Cloud and terminating much of the strength that sellers currently have.
Ultimately, for bulls, they’ll need to challenge the top of the bull flag and a high volume node in the volume profile at the $3,200 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
