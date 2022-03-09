Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bulls reenter the market ahead of US crypto bill

- Bitcoin price eyes retest of yearly open at $46,198 it bounces off a crucial support level.
- Ethereum price looks primed for a 20% upswing to retest $3,200.
- Ripple price finishes its breakout, hinting at a 20% ascent to $0.855.
Bitcoin price shows strength as it undertakes a quick, impulsive move toward a long-standing barrier. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are following suit and also undergoing bullish expansions. Interestingly, this reaction in the major three could be a response to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments on crypto markets.
The comments, which favor digital assets and their innovation, were posted earlier on the Treasury website but were later removed.
"The executive order will address risks related to illicit finance, protecting consumers and investors, and preventing threats to the financial system and broader economy," read Yellen’s deleted message.
Bitcoin price shows strength
Bitcoin price rallied 7.8% on March 9 after dipping inside the $36,398 to $38,889 demand zone. The resulting uptrend will make contact with the weekly resistance barrier at $42,748 before retesting the weekly supply zone, ranging from $45,550 to $51,860.
Bitcoin price, therefore, has anywhere between 2% to 25% upside. Only a daily candlestick close above $52,000 will indicate the start of an uptrend. Anything below the aforementioned level will indicate that the big crypto is consolidating.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Bitcoin price breaches the daily demand zone, extending from $36,398 to $38,889, it will reveal a weakness among buyers. This move will crash BTC to a vital support level at $34,752, a breakdown of which will lead to the invalidation of the bullish thesis.
Ethereum price returns to pavilion
Ethereum price has risen 5.7%, a smaller gain compared to BTC, but it is eying a retest of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,771. A breakout of this level will open the path for ETH bulls to retest the daily supply zone, extending from $3.188 to $3,393.
A move beyond this resistance area seems unlikely due to the 100-day SMA. Hence, investors can expect Ethereum price to form a local top around $3,200.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
Regardless of the bullishness surrounding Ethereum price, a breakdown of the $2,324 support level will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
Ripple price ready for a takeoff
Ripple price broke above a downward trend line on February 28. The retest of this trend line on March 7 confirmed a successful breakout, suggesting the possibility of a move higher. Investors can expect the XRP price to slice through the $0.797 hurdle and make a run at the $0.855 resistance barrier.
In total, this move would represent a 20% ascent and is likely where a swing high will form, leading to consolidation or retracement. In a highly bullish case, Ripple price might revisit the $0.917 ceiling and collect the liquidity resting above it.
XRP/USD 6-hour chart
While things are looking up for Ripple price, a six-hour candlestick close below $0.686 will invalidate the demand zone and the bullish thesis. In this case, the XRP price could crash lower and retest the $0.633 support barrier.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price has one chance of recovering upon breaking $0.16
Dogecoin price shows no signs of stalling the downswing that has been ongoing since its all-time high in May 2021. The resulting crash seems to be reaching for a fair value gap (FVG), adding credence to this incoming downswing.
Polkadot price eyes 30% upswing as DOT consolidation reaches inflection point
Polkadot price has been on a constant downtrend for roughly four months, and the 50-day SMA has played a crucial role in preventing DOT from rising. As a result, DOT seems to have begun coiling up between these two barriers.
Solana price must breach this level for SOL to enter a new bull run
Solana price is very close to breaking down below one of the strongest bearish patterns in technical analysis: the descending triangle. If sellers can take control and push Solana below the formation, a 40% wipeout is very likely to occur.
Shiba Inu price stabilizes while SHIB remains on track to hit $0.000054
Shiba Inu price continues to trade lower but has stabilized relative to the rest of the cryptocurrency market. While the Ichimoku chart shows extremely bearish trading conditions, sellers have been unable or unwilling to capitalize on that weakness.
Bitcoin: Bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.