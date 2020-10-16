Ethereum Price Prediction: Rejections at key resistance forces ETH to consolidate – Confluence Detector

- The confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels on the downside.
- The whales have been accumulating their holdings, which is a positive sign.
Between September 2 and September 5, Ethereum dropped from $475.85 to $335. Since then, the smart contract giant went through a consolidation period before finding support at the 100-day SMA and bouncing up from $342 to $389 between October 7 and October 12. Since then, the buyers seemed to have lost steam near the $385 resistance line and has entered another consolidation period.
ETH/USD daily chart
The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum, which is a very worrying sign. Plus, to give further credence to our bearish outlook, the daily confluence detector shows a clear of strong support on the downside. The 50-day SMA, 100-day SMA and 200-day SMA can act as sound walls against the price drop; however, they may not be able to absorb a sudden spike in selling pressure. As per the daily confluence detector, a severe downturn can cause the price to plummet down to the 200-day SMA ($280).
ETH confluence detector
The Flipside: Can the bulls take over?
The bulls will need to break above the $385 resistance line before it continues to inflict heavy damage on the price. Even if they manage to break past that, there is another strong resistance at $390, limiting any upward movement. However, if they do manage to break past these two obstacles, they can take the price up to $425.
The bulls should also be encouraged by the action of the whales. As per Santiment’s holders distribution, it looks like the whales have opted to strengthen their holdings instead of dumping their coins. As per the metric, the number of addresses holding 10,000-100,000 tokens went up from 961 to 971 between October 8 and 16.
ETH holders distribution
Key price levels to watch
As per the daily confluence detector and repeated rejections at $385, the lack of healthy support should give the bears enough firepower to push the price down to the 100-day SMA. ($354.85), if the 50-day SMA doesn't hold strong. Further selling pressure will drop the price down to the 200-day SMA ($280).
To reverse this, the buyers will need to overcome two immediate resistance levels at $385 and $390 to have a positive breakout from the latest consolidation period. If this does happen, ETH should be able to reach up to $425.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency, which currently exchanges hands at $11,290 following a minor retreat.
EOS Price Analysis: Block.One to launch a suite of services, EOS unaffected
EOS has charted the death cross pattern in its daily chart. The Ethereum killer has faced repeated rejections at the 200-day SMA. Repeated rejections will drop the price down to the $2.48 support level. A further break below this zone will drop the “Ethereum killer” to the $2.15 support line.
ADA eying up a potential bounce, according to technicals
The current market capitalization of Cardano is $3.3 billion, gaining around $500 million in the past week after a significant surge. The digital asset topped out at $0.114 but is showing bullish signs again after a brief and healthy consolidation period.
Monero’s “Lemon Duck” virus is spreading through Windows computers like COVID-19
A botnet called Lemon Duck is spreading faster than ever, although it has been active since the end of December 2018. According to the research, it is one of the more complex mining botnets using Monero.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.