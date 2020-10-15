Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple – Asian Wrap 15 Oct

Bitcoin bullish momentum slows down due to dollar index strength
BTC/USD is trading at $11,355 after a mild rejection from the top at $11,720 losing some of its bullish momentum.
ETH/USD had a similar fate and it’s at a higher risk of seeing a longer pullback than Bitcoin.
XRP/USD is the clear loser after breaking below the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA on the daily chart, currently trading at $0.2482 after yet another rejection.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Strong resistance blocks ETH’s foray into $500 – Confluence Detector
The Ethereum community got a pleasant surprise this Wednesday when CFTC chairman Heath Tabert heaped praises on the smart contract platform. The regulator compared Bitcoin and Ethereum by analogizing it with email and the internet. According to Tabert, while Bitcoin and email are “one-trick ponies,” Ethereum can have a much broader impact like the internet.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP readies for the ultimate liftoff to $0.3
The cross-border token has recently hit a wall at $0.26. The barrier came after XRP found support at $0.22 and recovered steadily. However, the bullish narrative to $0.3 has been delayed by the seller congestion at $0.26.
Meanwhile, XRP/USD is doddering at $0.245 amid a developing bearish momentum. Probably, buyers feel exhausted due to the several rejections suffered at $0.26. However, XRP is accorded with immense support, likely to absorb the selling pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bullish momentum slows down due to dollar index strength
BTC/USD is trading at $11,355 after a mild rejection from the top at $11,720 losing some of its bullish momentum. XRP/USD is the clear loser after breaking below the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA on the daily chart, currently trading at $0.2482 after yet another rejection.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Strong resistance blocks ETH’s foray into $500
The Ethereum community got a pleasant surprise this Wednesday when CFTC chairman Heath Tabert heaped praises on the smart contract platform. The regulator compared Bitcoin and Ethereum by analogizing it with email and the internet.
Mergers and acquisitions amongst top fundamental crypto price movers
The Tie, a cryptocurrency analytics platform, took to Twitter to reveal the findings of their month-long study. The study's main subject matter was to analyze the effects of fundamental news on a cryptocurrency’s price movement.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP readies for the ultimate liftoff to $0.3
The cross-border token has recently hit a wall at $0.26. The barrier came after XRP found support at $0.22 and recovered steadily. However, the bullish narrative to $0.3 has been delayed by the seller congestion at $0.26.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.