Ethereum price prediction: ETH/USD technical structure being used as launch pad for greater gains - confluence detector
- Ethereum on Friday in the latter part of the session is nursing minor losses of 0.55%.
- ETH/USD price action is moving within a bullish pennant pattern structure, subject to a breakout.
Ethereum price in the second part of the session on Friday is holding gains of over 2.50%. Price action had cooled largely in the session on Thursday, after initially spiking aggressively higher, which was very much short-lived.
ETH/USD price action did breakout from a bullish pennant pattern formation to the upside, the bears did, however, manage to force a retest of the structure. It played out to the textbook with the breakout and retest.
Looking via the daily confluence detector for major barriers of resistance and support. Firstly, to the upside; $283.23, daily pivot point resistance, $288.65, previous session high. To the downside, $258.88, weekly 23.6% Fibonacci, $253.46, daily 23.6% Fibonacci, weekly 38.2% Fibonacci.
ETH/USD daily confluence detector
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.