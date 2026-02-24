TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers from slump as investors buy the dip

  • Pi Network edges higher by 2% on Tuesday after three consecutive days of losses.
  • Exchanges record an outflow of more than 750,000 PI tokens over the last 24 hours, suggesting that investors are buying the dip.
  • The technical outlook for PI remains mixed, keeping the crucial support level at $0.1533 in focus.
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers from slump as investors buy the dip
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Pi Network (PI) rebounds by 2% at press time on Tuesday, regaining strength after a three-day decline. A renewed interest among investors, evidenced by outflows from Centralized Exchanges (CEXs), backs the short-term recovery. Still, the technical outlook for the PI token remains mixed with bulls aiming for a positive daily close to confirm the reversal.

Investors return to buy the dip

PiScan data shows that the Know-Your-Business verified (KYB) exchanges recorded an outflow of 759,924 PI tokens over the last 24 hours. Typically, outflows from CEXs signal renewed investor demand. In the case of Pi Network, the outflow reflects investors capitalizing on the dip in anticipation of an extended rally.

PI CEXs wallet balances. Source: PiScan

Technical outlook: Will PI token extend its intraday rebound?

Pi Network held ground at the $0.1533 support level on Monday, with a daily close at $0.1599, retracing higher from its daily low of $0.1555. At the time of writing, PI is up 2% on Tuesday, with bulls aiming for the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1754.

A decisive close above this moving average could extend the PI token recovery to the $0.1919 resistance level, marked by the October 11 low.

The technical indicators on the daily chart imply a loss in buying pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36, maintaining a downward slope with further room before reaching the oversold zone. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) approaches its signal line, risking a potential bearish crossover as positive histograms contract. 

PI/USDT daily price chart.

On the downside, if the PI token clears the $0.1533 support level with a daily close, it could threaten the $0.1300 record low from February 6.

Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

PI recovers from slump as investors buy the dip

PI recovers from slump as investors buy the dip

Pi Network rebounds by 2% at press time on Tuesday, regaining strength after a three-day decline. A renewed interest among investors, evidenced by outflows from Centralized Exchanges, backs the short-term recovery.

Hedera extends losses as bearish sentiment dominates

Hedera extends losses as bearish sentiment dominates

Hedera price extends its losses after falling nearly 4% the previous day. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook alongside an unfavourable technical outlook, suggesting a deeper correction for HBAR.

Top Crypto Losers: BCH, HYPE, PUMP extend losses as Bitcoin drops below $64,000

Top Crypto Losers: BCH, HYPE, PUMP extend losses as Bitcoin drops below $64,000

Altcoins, including Bitcoin Cash, Hyperliquid, and Pump.fun, are leading losses over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin falls below $64,000 on Tuesday. The technical outlook for BCH, HYPE, and PUMP flags downside risk amid broader market selling.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a range-bound zone, hovering around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, and falling slightly so far this week, with no signs of recovery.