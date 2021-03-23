Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH remains vulnerable to downside below $1,725-15 key hurdle

Ethereum bears catch a breather around two-week low.

Clear break below one-month-old horizontal area comprising 200-SMA joins downbeat momentum to favor bears.

Downward sloping trend line from February 20 adds to the upside barriers.

Ethereum portrays a corrective pullback from $1,657, to currently around $1,680, during early Tuesday.

In doing so, the quote bounces off 50% Fibonacci retracement of the late February’s fall. However, the ETH/USD pair keeps the previous day’s break of the key support, now resistance, comprising 200-SMA and multiple levels marked from February 24.

Other than the inability to cross the $1,715-25 resistance area, bearish signals from the momentum indicator also suggest no entry for the ETH/USD buyers. Though, sellers await a clear downside break of 50% Fibonacci retracement level, at $1,666, for fresh positions.

Meanwhile, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and a four-week-long falling resistance line, respectively around $1,755 and $1,907, add to the upside filters beyond the $1,715-25 immediate hurdle.

Overall, ETH/USD prepares for further declines towards the early month swing lows around $1,445.

ETH/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish