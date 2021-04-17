Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH may correct 14% if buyers fail to set up new highs

- Ethereum price is at an inflection point and could retrace if the bullish momentum falls short.
- The MRI has flashed a preemptive top signal on the 1-day chart adding credence to the bearish outlook.
- A 14% pullback to the upper barrier of the demand zone ranging from $2,150 to $1,965 seems likely.
Ethereum price has stayed afloat despite the market-wide correction. However, this upswing could come to an end according to a technical indicator.
Ethereum bulls at make-or-break point
Ethereum price has been on a tear, hitting an all-time high at $2,553 after multiple failed attempts to breach the $2,000 level successfully. Now, a minor retracement could be headed ETH’s way.
This bearishness is primarily due to the Moment Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) preemptive top signal formed on the 1-day chart. This setup contains a yellow ‘one’ candlestick, which suggests that the rally is nearing its end.
If this indicator establishes a red ‘one’ technical formation, a one-to-four candlestick correction seems likely. In such a situation, investors can expect the smart contract token to correct toward the immediate support provided the MRIs breakout line at $2,345.
However, if sellers overwhelm the buying pressure in this range, a swift pullback to the upper band of the demand zone at $2,150 seems likely.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
The bearish outlook will face invalidation if ETH breaches its recent top at $2,553 in a convincing fashion before hitting the demand zone. If this were to happen, Ethereum price could be on the verge of another bull run.
Hence, investors can expect this pullback to be a short-term setback before the buyers take back the reigns. Therefore, a decisive close above the all-time high will trigger this uptrend toward the $3,000 level, which coincides with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level.
This upswing might witness a consolidation around the $2,700 level, which might help more market participants accumulate Ether before riding toward a crucial psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano plan for new all-time high is clear
Cardano has established a new all-time high of $1.55 on April 14 and bulls aim for more now. The digital asset had a significant breakout from a key pattern but still faces a significant resistance barrier ahead, according to on-chain metrics.
Enjin Coin on track for 20% gains
Enjin Coin price is trading around the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A bounce from the demand zone ranging from $2.92 to $2.46 signals a continuation of the upswing to $3.59. If ENJ slices through the supply barrier at $3.59, an additional 10% upswing will push it to $3.98.
VeChain shows mixed signals amid market weakness
VeChain just recently formed a new all-time high of $0.189 on April 15 after a massive rally in April. The digital asset had a brief consolidation period in the last 24 hours but could be aiming for the next leg up soon.
Binance on verge of 25% upswing
Binance Coin price has been outperforming the entire market for the past two months, reaching a market capitalization of $90 billion. Many analysts believe BNB could even overtake Ethereum, which stands at a $280 billion market cap.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.