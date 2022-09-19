Ethereum price hovers a few dollars above the unbreached 200-week moving average.

The volume during the current selloff is relatively sparse.

Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach below the June 13 swing low at $1,006.

Ethereum price could recover a decent amount of losses in the days to come.

Ethereum price is a traders’ chart

Ethereum price decline is enticing investors to jump into the market for an early buy. Since September 10, the decentralized smart contract token has lost 25% of its market value. The decline serves as a chink in the armor for fundamentalists as the Ethereum Merge was thought to produce profitable returns upon its immediate installation.

Nonetheless, the technicals have painted a different scenario in the short term, although there is a possibility for a profitable counter-trend play in the works.

Ethereum price currently auctions at $1,346. The bears have produced a steep decline that unfolds into five waves on intra-hour time frames. Currently, the ETH price has fallen shy of retracing into the 200-week moving average by two dollars. The current swing low is $1,280, and the indicator is positioned at $1,278. The breach of the moving average will likely bring an influx of high-cap investors into the market with automatic entries at the barrier.

Still, the most interesting part of the 25% decline is the Volume Profile indicator. Despite the steep descending trend, the volume profile is relatively sparse. This could be a cue that retail traders are at work, enjoying the bearish momentum but could be due for a sharp pullback if market conditions persist.

A rally back into the recently breached 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages would give a 16% increase in profit from the current market value. If the bulls can find support at this level, an additional 20% rise could occur to $1,850, sweeping out retail traders' liquidity above the September swing high at $1,761.

Invalidation of the early knife catch scenario – with targets at $1,700, $1,750 and $1,850 – could be a break of the July 13 swing low at $1,006. If the bears can breach this level, consider the entire uptrend thesis void.