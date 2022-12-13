- Ethereum price sees traders holding their breath for the US CPI numbers.
- ETH is set for a very binary outcome, either up or down, depending on the CPI outcome.
- Expect a volatile session with whipsaw moves and a pop toward $1,450 intraday.
Ethereum (ETH) price is set to enter the final and most volatile week of the year, with today on the menu as the first big catalyst that could determine price action for the coming weeks and possibly even January. US CPI numbers are set to be published today, and markets want a) a drop from last month and b) preferably a number lower than 7.3%. Traders trading this event will want to read further on the possible projections and what it means for Ethereum price valuation.
ETH is trading at a 13% upside against a 15% downside
Ethereum price is set to be rocked by one of the major forces in global markets on the back of the US inflation numbers that will be a guide for the coming weeks and possibly trigger a trend going into January of 2023. Trading this number will be very difficult and needs a lot of preparation. Currently, US inflation is at 7.7%, which was the number for October, with expectations that it will decline to 7.3%.
ETH is set to move slightly toward roughly $1,350 should that 7.3% be met, as that is the market consensus. The lower end of the estimations is 7.2%, which means that any lower print will trigger a massive spike up toward $1,450 if inflation continues its quick descent as expected. Hearing the number thus will be key to adjusting the outcome of the trade you are about to take.
ETH/USD daily chart
In the estimations at the high end, 7.5% got penciled in as the most negative scenario. Any print around that level could still bring some upside, but rather mild price action, and would go jointly with some negative dips before finally tying up with small gains. If inflation comes out above 7.5%, and thus even higher than the most bearish expectation, expect ETH to be slashed and quickly nosedive toward $1,073 with possibly a flirt at $1,014 and $1,000 to the downside in the coming weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Samuel Bankman-Fried arrested, charged by the US Government with money laundering, wire and securities fraud
Samuel Bankman-Fried was arrested by the Attorney General and authorities of the Bahamas after a request by the US government. SBF is accused of securities violation, money laundering, wire and securities fraud.
Shiba Inu price remains bound to a downtrend under these on-chain metrics
Shiba Inu price is putting up a fight against the bearish force, but on-chain metrics show the downtrend is unfazed. Countertrend scalping the SHIB price could become problematic as the potential for a strong sell-off lingers underneath the notorious meme coin's hood.
Solana price historically sells off by 50% when this network indicator doubles, could it happen again?
Solana price is preparing for its next surge as price consolidates since November. Based on recent months, the SOL price leans more bearish. Still, the current range can squeeze out more gains. Key levels have been defined.
Believers in ‘third time’s the charm’ should buy XRP price right now as 13% gains forecasted
Ripple price is set to get some backing from the Fed as this week mostly focuses on US inflation and its central bank. Expected to come on Wednesday evening is a speech where Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hike interest rates by 50bp.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.