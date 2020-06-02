Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD spikes in tandem with Bitcoin, seller congestion at $250 delays progress

- Ethereum retreats from weekly highs at $252; finds it increasingly difficult to break the resistance at $250.
- The short term technical picture is bullish in spite of the retreat as seen with the MACD’s bullish divergence.
Ethereum price extended the bullish action above $240 just as we discussed in the analysis on Monday. Initially, there was struggle at $242 but eventually ETH/USD joined in Bitcoin’s rally above $10,000 to post gains past $260. At the moment, Ether has retreated slightly to $246 (prevailing market value). On the upside, the first resistance holds ground at $250, although Ethereum has traded weekly highs at $252.
From a technical perspective, Ethereum is still in the hands of the bulls in spite of the retreat from the weekly high. The MACD features a slightly bullish divergence which places buyers in the driver seat. Besides, the indicator is also moving north within the positive region. On the other hand, the RSI is trying hard to hold at 70 (overbought region), although the pointing to the south brings to light that if bulls are not careful, the retreat could increase the momentum for a free-fall back to $240.
Recovery above $250 would pave the way for gains towards $300. Resistance is expected at $260, $280, and at the highs in February ($291). As far as support is concerned, a reversal could seek refuge at $240, $220, and $200. Losses lower than $200 would try to find balance at the 50% Fibonacci level taken between the last swing high of $290 to a low at $91.55.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance till $11,500
BTC/USD fell from $10,206.75 to $10,170 as the bears took control following a heavily bullish Monday. As per the daily confluence detector, if the bulls take back control, we may see another ...
XRP/USD shoots above the 20-day Bollinger Band as bulls take control
XRP/USD went up from $0.2112 to $0.2115 as the bulls remained in control of the market for the second straight day. Following this Monday’s bullish action, the price shot above the 20-day Bollinger ...
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD spikes in tandem with Bitcoin
Ethereum price extended the bullish action above $240 just as we discussed in the analysis on Monday. Initially, there was struggle at $242 but eventually ETH/USD joined in Bitcoin’s rally above $10,000 to post ...
XLM/USD bulls push the price above the $0.08 psychological level
XLM/USD went up from $0.076 to $0.0802 in the early hours of Tuesday. The bulls remained in control for the second straight day as the price jumped from the $0.07–level, and lept above ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000
After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.