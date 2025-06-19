Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH stays muted as uncertainty from Middle East crisis weighs on market sentiment

Ethereum price today: $2,510
- Key Ethereum on-chain data has remained muted in the past week.
- Middle East geopolitical tensions have caused market participants to become less active.
- ETH extended its consolidation after finding support at $2,450.
Ethereum (ETH) held steady around $2,500 in the early Asian session on Thursday following mixed activity across its on-chain data.
Ethereum on-chain data stays muted following Middle East war tension
Ethereum is experiencing calmness in its on-chain metrics following an extended period of price consolidation that has spanned the past six days after dropping from above $2,700.
US spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen considerable drops in inflows, registering just $32 million in net inflows over the past two days, according to SoSoValue data. This is in contrast to last week when it saw over $170 million in the first two days of trading.
Exchange net flows have also been largely mixed, with a combination of inflows and outflows over the past week, indicating a struggle for direction among market participants. A similar picture is evident in Ethereum futures, where open interest has remained flat in the past six days.
ETH Exchange Netflows. Source: CryptoQuant
The calm in the market follows the US Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates steady at 4.25-4.50% on Wednesday amid ongoing concerns about US tariffs and a resumption of Middle East war tensions.
"Markets are increasingly focused on a potential realignment in Middle Eastern power structures and the implications this may have for regional geopolitics as the US, Russia and China are all involved by proxy," said QCP analysts in a note to investors on Wednesday.
"Tehran is cornered, a disruption or full blockade of this critical chokepoint becomes a credible tail risk. The strait accounts for a significant share of global crude oil flows, and any supply shock would have a pronounced inflationary impact," they added.
As a result, investors are employing risk-off strategies to hedge against downside risk, while others remain muted. On Deribit, the largest options exchange, investors have bought an increased amount of puts around the $2,450 to $2,500 strike price over the past 24 hours, making this level a critical point of volatility in the coming days, according to data from Amberdata.
Put options are contracts that give the buyer the right but not the obligation to sell an underlying asset at a specific price (strike price) before the contract expires. It represents a downside price prediction. When prices move below a puts' strike price, the contract becomes "in the money" or in profit.
"This geopolitical stress is layered atop an already fraught global macro environment, marked by stubbornly elevated inflation and a global reset in tariff regimes. The so-called Tariff War may have fizzled with little fanfare, but investor attention has swiftly migrated to the Middle East," the analyst said.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH extends consolidation amid weak volumes
Ethereum experienced $64.61 million in futures liquidations, with long and short liquidations totaling $35.61 million and $29 million, respectively, over the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data.
Ethereum continued consolidating on Wednesday, holding the $2,450 support at the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement. If ETH could cross above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), it could quickly rise to test the $2,850 resistance. To overcome the $2,850 key resistance, ETH needs a surge in volume accompanied by strong bullish sentiments.
ETH/USDT 8-hour chart
On the downside, a move below the 38.2% Fibonacci level and the lower boundary of a key channel could send ETH toward the $2,260-$2,110 range.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are below their neutral levels and moving sideways, indicating a dominant bearish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
