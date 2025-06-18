Ethereum price today: $2,520
- Ethereum has seen intense accumulation across whale wallets and ETH ETFs over the past week.
- However its price has stalled, following investors leveraging a delta-neutral play, a strategy that can be accelerated by staking in ETH ETFs.
- ETH is facing rising bearish momentum after seeing a rejection at the 200-day SMA.
Ethereum (ETH) is down 2% on Wednesday amid a simultaneous growth in accumulation and short positioning across ETH futures. The divergence follows investors leveraging a delta-neutral play to scoop yield.
Ethereum risks an extended price slowdown following rising delta-neutral strategy
Ethereum whales expanded their holdings in the past week, scooping about 800K ETH daily, with the balance of 1K-10K wallets surpassing 14.3 million ETH, per Glassnode data.
ETH Whale Net Positions Change. Source: Glassnode
"On June 12 alone, Ethereum whales added over 871K ETH - the highest daily net inflow YTD. This scale of buying hasn't been seen since 2017," wrote Glassnode analysts.
Likewise, US spot ETH ETFs recorded weekly net inflows of $528 million last week — their highest since December — and a 19-day inflow streak that ended on Friday, per SoSoValue data.
In the same vein, the total ETH staked has crossed the 35 million mark, representing approximately 29% of the top altcoin's total supply.
Despite the spot market buying pressure, growing shorts in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) have been weighing on Ethereum's price growth in the past weeks. The net positions of hedge funds holding CME Ether futures contracts have reached -$1.55 billion, outpacing the highest long position of $361 million by about $1.2 billion.
Net Positions of CME ETH Futures. Source: The Block
A similar large short positioning was noticeable on Binance, where shorts grew steadily through May before slowing down in June.
A potential reason for the simultaneous growth in CME shorts and spot buying pressure could be that investors are repeating their delta-neutral play from late Q4 '24 to early Q1 '25 to benefit from the ETH basis trade.
A delta-neutral strategy involves an investor balancing their portfolio in a way that minimizes directional risk.
"The ETF inflows signal long exposure, but rising short interest on CME suggests funds are hedging spot positions — which is classic delta-neutral behavior. It's a sophisticated play on basis, not belief in ETH's direction," Mike Cahill, CEO of Douro Labs, told FXStreet.
Douglas Colkitt, Initial Fogo Contributor, echoed a similar sentiment in an exclusive commentary to FXStreet.
"It's textbook delta-neutral—long the ETF or spot, short the perp, harvest the basis. We saw this in Q1 and it's clear funds are running that same play again," he said.
This strategy could be accelerated with the approval of staking by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in US spot Ethereum ETFs.
"Today investors can buy ETH and sell the futures for a guaranteed 5.5% yield, which would be boosted by another 2.5% should staking rewards come online [...] this is almost 2x the risk-free rate and doesn't expose investors to price risk," Greg Magdini, Director of Derivatives at Amberdata said in a note to FXStreet.
Cahill also noted that staked ETH ETFs could enhance the delta-neutral play among investors.
"Staked yield in ETFs strengthens the case for delta-neutral plays, since funds can extract the staking return while neutralizing price exposure. It's a capital-efficient arbitrage loop that now scales through regulated products," he added.
Colkitt highlighted that delta-neutral could be the default strategy for institutions should the SEC approve staking. "It's Ethena's model with TradFi polish. Once ETFs start staking, delta-neutral becomes the institutional default," Colkitt added.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH struggles near $2,500 after rejection at 200-day SMA
Ethereum experienced $107.39 million in futures liquidations, with long and short liquidations totaling $85.11 million and $22.28 million, respectively, over the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data.
After seeing a rejection at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), ETH declined briefly below the $2,500 key level before finding support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near $2,450. This Fib level is strengthened by the 50-day SMA dynamic support just above the lower boundary of a key ascending channel.
ETH/USDT daily chart
ETH risks a decline toward the $2,260 to $2,100 range, strengthened by the 100-day SMA if it fails to hold the support levels mentioned ealier. A further decline could see the top altcoin moving toward $1,750 to collect liquidity.
On the upside, ETH has to move above and hold $2,800 as support to begin a fresh uptrend.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is testing its neutral level, while the Stochastic Oscillator is trending toward the oversold region, indicating rising bearish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP defend key support on sixth day of Israel-Iran war, what to expect
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP are holding steady above key support levels. The top three cryptocurrencies have weathered the geopolitical tension and macroeconomic events of the past week.
Top Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe set to extend losses
Top meme coins extend recent losses on Wednesday, with the segment’s market capitalization standing at $54.41 billion, a decline of over 20% in the past month. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are down 3% so far this week.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP weather geopolitical tensions, risk-off sentiment ahead of Fed rate decision
The cryptocurrency market is broadly consolidating amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Bitcoin (BTC) mirrors the lethargic sentiment, trading at around $104,572 at the time of writing on Wednesday.
Stellar and ApeCoin Price Prediction: XLM and APE at risk of further losses as technical weakness grows
Stellar price closes below its critical support at $0.2537, hinting at a correction ahead. ApeCoin touches the lower boundary of an ascending triangle formation, a breakdown would signal a downtrend.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.