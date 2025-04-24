Ethereum price today: $1,780
- Ethereum ETFs recorded their highest net inflows for the first time since February 4.
- Ethereum exchanges have recorded over $150 million in inflows over the past two days.
- ETH saw a rejection at the 50-day SMA as bulls eye a key descending channel's resistance.
Ethereum (ETH) gained 2% on Wednesday after US spot Ether ETFs recorded their largest inflows since February 4. However, the top altcoin could face a correction after experiencing a rejection at its 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
ETH ETFs see increased inflows amid selling activity in spot exchanges
Following ETH's impressive 13% rise on Tuesday, institutional investors flipped bullish, sparking a $38.8 million net inflow into US spot Ether ETFs. This marks their first net inflow since April 4 and their largest since February 4.
Fidelity's FETH and Bitwise's ETHW were responsible for the flows, recording inflows of $32.7 million and $6.1 million, respectively.
The inflows come at a critical time when ETH's dominance declined below 7%, and ETH ETFs nearly hit $1 billion in cumulative outflows since February 20. If investors sustain the inflows, it could boost ETH's price.
Despite the bullish signs in the market, spot investors appear to be leveraging the price rise to book profits as ETH's exchange net inflows have surged by over $150 million in the past two days, per Coinglass data.
ETH exchange net flows. Source Coinglass
The latest developments surrounding ETH come amid its upcoming Pectra upgrade on May 7. The upgrade will introduce several features to the Ethereum mainnet including wallet recovery options, transaction batching, blobspace expansion and increasing the staking limit to 2,048 ETH.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH sees rejection at the 50-day SMA
Ethereum saw $81.82 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of long and short liquidations is $30.72 million and $51.11 million, respectively.
ETH briefly surged above the resistance at $1,800 but saw a rejection at the 50-day SMA before it could test the upper boundary of a key descending channel. ETH has traded within this channel since December 16.
ETH/USDT daily chart
A move that flips the channel's upper boundary into a support level could strengthen the bullish pressure and send ETH to reclaim the $2,000 psychological level.
On the downside, ETH must hold the $1,688 level as support to maintain a bullish bias.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above its neutral level, and the Awesome Oscillator is posting receding green bars below its neutral level. A cross above will strengthen the bullish momentum. Meanwhile, the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) has crossed into the overbought region, indicating ETH could see a correction in the near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SEC Crypto Task Force plans to establish digital asset regulatory sandbox
The Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) Crypto Task Force met with El Salvador's National Commission on Digital Assets (CNAD) representatives to discuss cross-border regulation and a proposed cross-border sandbox project.
DeFi Dev Corp buys additional 65,305 SOL amid broader institutional interest: Solana price slides below $150
Solana (SOL) price faces growing overhead pressure and slides below $150 to trade at $148 at the time of writing on Thursday. The sudden pullback follows the crypto market's edging higher on improving investor sentiment, which saw SOL climb to $154 on Wednesday.
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI whale moves 9 million tokens to Coinbase Prime
Uniswap (UNI) price hovers around $5.92 at the time of writing on Thursday, having rallied 12.8% so far this week. According to Wu Blockchain, data shows that the address potentially related to the Uniswap team, investor, or advisor transferred 9 million UNI to the Coinbase Prime Deposit on Thursday.
Tron DAO announces $70B USDT supply: Here's how TRX price could react
TRON’s USDT circulation just surpassed $70 billion, signaling rising network utility as TRX price approaches a technically significant breakout. On Wednesday, TRON DAO confirmed that the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) on its blockchain has surpassed $70 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC holds steady, Fed warns of tariffs’ impact, as Gold hits new highs
Bitcoin price consolidates above $84,000 on Friday, a short-term support that has gained significance this week. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization continued to weather storms caused by US President Donald Trump's incessant trade war with China after pausing reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on April 9 for other countries.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.