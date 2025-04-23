Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bulls target $95,000 BTC, $1,900 ETH, and $3 XRP

Bitcoin price hovers around $92,800 on Wednesday, having rallied 9.75% over the past two days.

Ethereum price closes above the psychologically significant level of $1,700, indicating an uptrend ahead.

XRP approaches the $2.23 resistance; a breakout could signal a potential rally.

Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $92,800 on Wednesday after rallying 9.75% over the past two days. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and continued their recovery rally. The technical outlook suggests an upward trend, targeting $95,000 BTC, $1,900 ETH, and $3 XRP.

Bitcoin bulls are aiming for the $95,000 mark

Bitcoin price has faced multiple rejections around its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $85,000 since April 13. On Monday, BTC finally broke above this resistance level, rising 9.7% to close above $90,000 . At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers at around the $92,800 level.

If BTC continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally to test its March 2 high of $95,000.

The daily chart's Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 65, above its neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the contrary, if BTC declines, it could find support around its key level of $85,000.

Ethereum could rally further as it closes above its $1,700 resistance level

Ethereum price rallied 11.19% on Tuesday, breaking above the $1,700 resistance level. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it continues to trade higher at around $1,780.

If ETH continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally to retest its next daily resistance at $1,861.

The RSI on the daily chart stands at 54, above its neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH experiences a correction, it could extend its losses and retest its daily support level at $1,449.

XRP could target $3.00 if it closes above its resistance level of $2.23

XRP price rose 6.53% and closed above its 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $2.19 on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it is approaching its daily resistance level at around $2.23.

If XRP closes above its daily resistance level of $2.23, it will extend the rally to retest its March 24 high of $2.50 before potentially reaching $3.00.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 56, above its neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum.

XRP/USDT daily chart

However, if XRP continues its decline and closes below its 200-day EMA, it could extend the decline to retest its next support level at $1.77.