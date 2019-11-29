- Ethereum hits a snag at $155 and delays the recovery towards $200.
- Technical levels show almost oversold conditions likely to force a reversal above $155 in the near term.
Ethereum has continued to nurture a subtle uptrend in the wake of the losses which levels towards $130 refreshed. The recovery has been steady but not as fast as the investors would expect. The barrier at $155 has proved to be a hard nut to crack leading to a series of lower corrections.
Meanwhile, Ethereum is trading at $151 after the rejection from the crucial short term resistance at $155. The 50 SMA on the 1-hour chart is in line to offer immediate support. The shallow trendline connecting the higher low points continues to play a key role in the recovery of the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Also in line to provide anchorage is the 100 SMA currently at $147.
From a technical perspective, Ethereum is not far from oversold conditions. The full stochastic oscillator is almost touching 30. However, a reversal is likely to occur before the indicator breaches the zone below 30. The MACD in the same 1-hour range is struggling to stay above the mean line. However, the minor bearish cross suggests that selling pressure is still present.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD bounces off $7,400 support, recovery eyes $8,200
Bitcoin price action has been caught up in a series of lock-step movements in the last two days. This caused a delay in the recovery expected to hit levels above $8,000 before the start of December.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery stalls on approach to $156.00
Ethereum has continued to nurture a subtle uptrend in the wake of the losses which levels towards $130 refreshed. The recovery has been steady but not as fast as the investors would expect.
LTC/USD recovery falls short of $50, levels to watch
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.0 billion, has retreated from Wednesday's high of $48.80 to trade marginally above the $47.00 handle.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD retreats from $0.2300
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2250, down from the intraday high of $0.2300. Despite the recovery, the coin is moving within the downside trend capped by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour currently at $0.2305.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.