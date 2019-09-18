Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD majestically breakouts, eyes set on $220

- Ethereum is knocking at $215 resistance but the focus in the short-term remains to be the $220 hurdle.
- According to the technical levels, the impressive performance will continue in the coming sessions on Tuesday.
Ethereum has been among the best performers this week. The second-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $22.9 billion is changing the narrative by pushing altcoins in a bullish direction irrespective of Bitcoin’s downward trend in the last few days. Data by CoinMarketCap shows Ether having corrected 7.68% higher in the last 24 hours compared to Bitcoin’s -0.07% drop in the same period.
Ethereum price technical picture
The 4-hour chart shows Ethereum not only above the resistance at $200 but also testing the hurdle at $215. The price is trading above the simple moving averages; the 50 SMA currently playing catch up at $187 while the 100 SMA holding ground at $180. The gap between the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA continues to rise as a signal for the improving bullish picture.
Besides, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is scaling the levels in the positive territory. The bullish divergence at +8.42 suggests that the buyers will continue to shape the direction of the price in the coming sessions on Wednesday. Ethereum buyers are looking forward to kicking the price above $220, a move that is meant to open the way for a correction towards $240 and $300 resistance targets.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
